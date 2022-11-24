Happy Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Three more Mainers have died and another 124 coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,721. Check out our tracker for more information.

There are now 98 Mainers infected with COVID-19 in hospitals across the state, down from 234 just over a month ago and the first time the number has fallen below 100 since mid-April.

Check out these eight recipes for Thanksgiving side dishes and desserts, or read our guide on how to get as much meat as possible from your Thanksgiving turkey. Preparing a bird for the first time? Here’s whats in that bag that you pulled out of your poultry.

We’ve also got tips on how to perfect your gravy in time for the big feast, and some recommendations for some trails perfect for working up your appetite, or staving off a nap.

And for a conversation starter, here’s one story that claims that Maine was actually home to a Thanksgiving feast long before the Pilgrims held their storied meal.

A progressive coalition gathered about 51,000 signatures on Election Day to put a paid leave referendum on the 2023 ballot.

Dorothy Poole filed a lawsuit in federal court in Bangor last week on behalf of her son, Tyler Poole, who died by suicide.

Because Christmas trees take up to a decade to mature, there’s a limited supply of picturesque trees in Maine this year.

Morgan Talty’s “Night of the Living Rez” has captured the imaginations of readers across the nation.

Bob Duschene presents again his Thanksgiving leftovers — the tidbits that did not get published this year but should have.

Our readers chimed in with their best guesses about the identity of this deer’s mystery hitchhiker.

The Remington 740 Woodsmaster served Nolan Raymond’s grandfather as a reliable deer rifle for many years. That tradition lives on.

