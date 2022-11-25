A man has been charged with murder after an autopsy ruled that a death at a Poland residence was a homicide, according to the Maine State Police.

The body of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour of Poland was found at a residence located at 14 Poplar Drive after police were called to investigate a disturbance at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to Shannon Moss, a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

An autopsy that concluded on Friday morning declared Damour’s death a homicide.

Justin Butterfield, 34, of Poland has been charged with murder, and was taken into custody on Thursday morning. He is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail without bail.

Butterfield will make an initial court appearance next week.

An ongoing investigation into the circumstances of Damour’s death is underway.