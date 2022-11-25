A man has been arrested in Poland on a murder charge, according to Maine State Police.

Justin Butterfield, 34, of 14 Poplar Drive in Poland was taken into custody on Thursday morning after a series of overnight disturbances. Inside the home, a body was discovered, and the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office took Butterfield in for questioning, where he was later charged. He is being held at the Androscoggin Jail.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating, according to Maine State Police. Detectives along with evidence response technicians were processing the scene all day Thursday.

An autopsy is expected soon, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.