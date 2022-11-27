This story was originally published in March 2019.

If you’re craving comfort food on a chilly morning, or if your traditional morning oatmeal needs a boost, this easy, make-ahead breakfast is your answer. The recipe combines the wholesome goodness of old-fashioned oats baked with berries, milk, eggs and brown sugar. It’s a better tasting option than the single serving. Just add water oatmeal and with a little planning — just as convenient. Baked oatmeal is perfect for reheating before work or school or serving as a crowd-pleasing weekend brunch.

While this recipe calls for frozen, wild Maine blueberries, the beauty is you can substitute any fruit you wish, including sweet Golden Delicious apples, red or green Anjou pears, raspberries or dried cranberries and raisins. If you prefer a sweeter oatmeal, simply add an additional one-quarter to a half-cup of brown sugar. Or try using coconut oil in place of butter for an even healthier version.

The result is a hearty breakfast that tastes like dessert. Whether you serve it to family or guests, this satisfying dish is sure to become a household favorite.

Ingredients

Serves 6

3 cups rolled oats

½ cup light brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

2 eggs

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups frozen Maine blueberries

Handful of chopped walnuts (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Add oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and salt to a large mixing bowl and stir to combine. Next, mix in milk, eggs, melted butter and vanilla with a wooden spoon until the mixture is well-blended.

Add the frozen blueberries to the base of a 9-inch, glass pie plate or casserole dish. Spread the oatmeal mixture evenly over the fruit using a silicone kitchen spatula. Place the oatmeal bake in the center of the oven, and bake 40 minutes until the the blueberries are bubbling and the oatmeal is golden brown.

Transfer the dish to a cooling rack for 5 to 10 minutes. If you would like, add a handful of chopped walnuts to the top for added crunch. Serve warm.

This story was originally published in Bangor Metro's March 2019 issue.