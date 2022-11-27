An investigation has been opened after a body washed ashore on Sears Island in Searsport on Saturday morning, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

The body, which appeared to be that of a young male in his 20s, washed ashore at Sears Island and was discovered by a group of hikers at around 9:15 a.m., according to the Portland Press Herald.

The body appeared to have been in the water for an extended period of time, officials said. The body has been transported to the Maine medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Meanwhile, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the person’s death.