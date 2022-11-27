Two people were injured in a crash on the New Gray Road in Gray on Saturday evening.

The crash at around 8:35 p.m. occurred when 18-year-old Zachary Spurling of New Gloucester lost control of his 2007 Cadillac DTS and struck a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek, driven by Maureen Smith, 66, of Westbrook, according to Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Spurling’s vehicle crossed the centerline, before striking the oncoming Subaru. The Cadillac continued, striking a culvert before coming to rest in a ditch.

Smith was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash.

Spurling was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries, Joyce said.

Although the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, officials believe speed was a contributing factor.