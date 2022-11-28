CARIBOU, Maine — After being vacant for more than two years, the building that once housed the iconic and longtime Reno’s Family Restaurant will soon have Caribou’s newest pizza place.

Robert DiOddo, owner of DiOddo’s Pizza in Fort Kent, plans to open his second restaurant in mid- to late December.

Reno’s Family Restaurant operated for 55 years at 117 Sweden St. before closing its doors in 2020. It was well known by Aroostook County residents as well as regular visitors to the area. The new pizza shop is the latest addition to downtown Caribou’s growing business center.

DiOddo’s will be open for dine-in and take-out orders. After scouting potential locations in different towns, DiOddo decided that the 3,000-square-foot Reno’s building had the right set-up and location to grow his business.

DiOddo, who has owned his Fort Kent restaurant for two years, described his handmade pizza as a hybrid of traditional Italian wood-fire pizzas and the flatter style made famous in New York City.

“It’s not a flatbread, but it’s heavier than the traditional pizzas of Italy,” DiOddo said.

DiOddo is putting the finishing touches on the restaurant and looking to hire at least four or five employees before opening.

He said he is looking forward to serving new customers in downtown Caribou.

“I’m going to like meeting new people and serving the community,” DiOddo said.