A fire broke out in the boiler room of Peavey Manufacturing on Main Road in Eddington on Monday morning.

An employee at the company, which has manufactured logging tools for 160 years, called in the fire just before 10 a.m., according to Zack Cronkhite, a firefighter with the Eddington Fire Department.

Crews from Eddington, Holden, Orrington, Dedham, Brewer and Milford helped extinguish the blaze. No one was injured, but the building was extensively damaged, Cronkhite said.

“Their boiler system was down and there was a worker in there working on it this morning, but we don’t know what caused the fire,” Cronkhite said.

Crews extinguished the fire in a few hours, but were still watching the building at 1:30 p.m. to make sure it didn’t reignite.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.