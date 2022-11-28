A 19-year-old was killed Sunday afternoon when he crashed his car in Naples while fleeing another crash scene.

Ethan Gardner of Otisfield was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta near the intersection of routes 302 and 35 about 1:25 p.m. when he rear-ended a stopped 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Evert Kinser of Naples, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Gardner, whose driver’s license was under suspension, fled north on Route 35 toward Harrison before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said Sunday night.

While speeding north, Gardner apparently went onto the right-hand shoulder, back across the road and struck a tree, according to the sheriff’s office.

He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.