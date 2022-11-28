A Sebago man escaped serious injury Monday morning when he collided head-on with a dump truck.

Preston Kennie, 56, was driving his 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck hauling a trailer south on Sebago Road in Naples about 7:46 a.m. when he crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 1998 Ford dump truck with a loaded trailer driven by 44-year-old James Saccuzzo of Lyman, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Kennie was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon.

Saccuzo wasn’t injured.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.