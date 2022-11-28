WATERVILLE, Maine — Police continue to search for a man suspected of carrying out an armed robbery at a Waterville Goodwill this weekend.

The Waterville Police Department responded to a call about a male suspect at the Goodwill store at 10 West Concourse at approximately 11:35 a.m. Saturday. The man, who appeared to have a firearm under his clothing that he showed the store clerk, left the area on foot and headed south toward Spring Street, police said.

Police officers from Waterville, Fairfield, Oakland, Winslow and the Maine State Police monitored the city’s downtown Saturday. That’s also when the Parade of Lights was scheduled to return to Waterville and Winslow after a two-year hiatus.

Police used a K-9 to track the man, but were unsuccessful.

Police asked the public for help identifying the man, who was described as a white male, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a thin build and dark clothing. He was wearing a black shirt with a small white emblem on the breast, black pants and sneakers, a navy blue Boston Red Sox baseball hat with “Champs” written on it, white work gloves with black palms and a light blue surgical mask during the robbery, police said.

People with information should call Detective Chase Fabian at 207-680-4708 or email cfabian@waterville-me.gov.