A Sanford man was arrested earlier this month for his role in an August car crash that left a woman dead.

Cody Michaud, 32, was charged with operating under the influence involving death, manslaughter and violating bail conditions, according to Sanford police Lt. Matthew Gagne.

Michaud was driving his Jeep Wrangler east on Route 4, also known as Country Club Road, near the intersection with Channel Lane, about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 when he collided head-on with a Scion XA driven by 32-year-old Ann Sinclair of Wells, Sanford police said at the time.

Sinclair died from her injuries despite efforts to save her, while Michaud was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Michaud was arrested without incident about 4:04 p.m. on Nov. 18, Gagne said Monday morning.

Michaud was taken to the York County Jail in Alfred, where he was being held without bail.