Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 40s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

The new bivalent booster protects against emerging variants, but other regions are still struggling with surging cases of the virus.

The scene was among the most striking from the first day of a jury trial in a retired trooper’s whistleblower case against the state.

In the span of two months, downtown Bangor went from having no vintage shops to having three.

This December marks 20 years since the Zillman Art Museum brought the art of Warhol, Picasso and more to Bangor.

Given the lack of free space downtown, officials are wondering if Bucksport can better use its prime real estate.

But only Stored Solar’s creditors will likely benefit, leaving in the lurch dozens of loggers who say the company owes them money.

The mutilated body of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour was found at a trailer in Poland after police were called to investigate a disturbance.

Gen Xers, millennials, Gen Zers and even the occasional boomer got unironically down together to nostalgic, sick beats.

The Black Bears saw their chances of winning a fifth conference regular-season title in six years all but dashed when Anne Simon was injured.

The University of Maine has now scored eight even-strength goals in its last two games and 12 in its last four.

With two weeks of expanded archery and muzzleloader hunting remaining, this season’s harvest surpassed the previous record of 41,735 in 1959.

Those who still haven’t filled their deer tags can continue their efforts during the muzzleloader season.

Stovetop cast iron steamers are great at humidifying the air, but they also easily rust and become discolored.

