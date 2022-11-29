Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 40s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release the latest COVID-19 data by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
New COVID variants are taking over in Maine
The new bivalent booster protects against emerging variants, but other regions are still struggling with surging cases of the virus.
Maine trooper recalls when colleague first alleged illegal spying
The scene was among the most striking from the first day of a jury trial in a retired trooper’s whistleblower case against the state.
2 more vintage shops have opened in downtown Bangor
In the span of two months, downtown Bangor went from having no vintage shops to having three.
How UMaine’s art museum ended up in downtown Bangor
This December marks 20 years since the Zillman Art Museum brought the art of Warhol, Picasso and more to Bangor.
Bucksport town officials question if historical society should remain downtown
Given the lack of free space downtown, officials are wondering if Bucksport can better use its prime real estate.
Judge orders Maine biomass company in bankruptcy to sell assets to pay off debts
But only Stored Solar’s creditors will likely benefit, leaving in the lurch dozens of loggers who say the company owes them money.
Poland man accused of slaying brother on Thanksgiving told police he killed ‘the terminator’
The mutilated body of 38-year-old Gabriel Damour was found at a trailer in Poland after police were called to investigate a disturbance.
A defunct Maine club drew hundreds for weekend dance party
Gen Xers, millennials, Gen Zers and even the occasional boomer got unironically down together to nostalgic, sick beats.
UMaine women’s basketball could go to NCAA tourney if injured guard returns
The Black Bears saw their chances of winning a fifth conference regular-season title in six years all but dashed when Anne Simon was injured.
Recent win is blueprint for UMaine’s inconsistent men’s hockey team
The University of Maine has now scored eight even-strength goals in its last two games and 12 in its last four.
Maine’s deer hunting season set a new record
With two weeks of expanded archery and muzzleloader hunting remaining, this season’s harvest surpassed the previous record of 41,735 in 1959.
If you don’t have your deer yet, give muzzleloader hunting a try
Those who still haven’t filled their deer tags can continue their efforts during the muzzleloader season.
How to prevent rust on your cast iron steamer
Stovetop cast iron steamers are great at humidifying the air, but they also easily rust and become discolored.
In other Maine news …
Mills administration removed LGBTQ lesson as Republicans went on the attack
Aroostook pizza chef expanding with new Caribou restaurant
Fire damages Eddington logging tool manufacturer
Maine fishermen welcome higher quotas for affordable lobster bait
Postal Service urges Mainers to ship their holiday gifts soon
19-year-old killed while fleeing from Naples crash scene
Man escapes serious injury after head-on collision with dump truck
Man arrested for Sanford crash that left woman dead
Suspect in armed robbery at Waterville Goodwill remains at large
The UMaine men’s basketball team gains confidence after key victory