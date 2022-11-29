A man and woman died Monday after a collision on Route 1 in Westfield.

April Kellerhals, 41, of Littleton was driving her 2015 Honda Pilot north on Route 1 about 3:49 p.m. when she rounded a corner to find a southbound 2017 Ford C-MAX driven by 81-year-old Dale Drake of Presque Isle in her lane, according to the Maine State Police.

Kellerhals tried unsuccessfully to avoid Drake, but they collided head-on, state police said Monday night.

Drake died at the scene, while Kellerhals was taken to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but state police believe Drake’s speed contributed to the collision.