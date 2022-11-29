BUCKFIELD, Maine — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl considered to be “at-risk.”

Hannah Thomas was last seen at her home on Darnit Road in Buckfield, although the approximate time she was last seen was not known, according to officials.

She is not known to have a phone and it is not known what she may have been wearing when she left the home.

Thomas has frequently run away and been found in the Lewiston-Auburn area.

Her parents had reported a suspicious vehicle, a white Toyota Solara, in the area of their home several days before Thomas was reported missing.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts can contact the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office at 207-743-9554.