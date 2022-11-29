You could be spending more to get a seven-day pass into Acadia National Park next year.

The National Park Service is eyeing an increase in park entrance fees to help cover the costs of ongoing projects and park services, according to its website.

Under the increase, the price of a seven-day pass for a private vehicle would increase from $30 to $35, a seven-day motorcycle pass would increase from $25 to $30 and an individual seven-day pass would increase from $15 to $20. The annual pass for the park would increase from $55 to $70.

The fee increase would not affect the cost of the ​​$6 vehicle reservation fee to access Cadillac Summit Road, according to the National Park Service.

Visitors under 16 years of age are not required to pay an entrance fee.

The revenue from park fees are mainly used to fund Acadia National Park services, with 20 percent of revenue shared internally across the National Park Service.

The National Park Service will hold a 30-day public comment period from Nov. 30 through Dec. 29. To participate in the discussion, you can submit comments here .