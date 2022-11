A tractor-trailer driver was found dead Monday after crashing on Interstate 95 in Wells.

The driver, whom the Maine State Police didn’t identify, crashed near mile marker 23 on the southbound side of the interstate.

The tractor-trailer went off the left side of the road and came to a rest on the grassy embankment.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the driver dead. It’s believed the driver died from a medical issue, according to the state police.