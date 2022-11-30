A missing 14-year-old Buckfield girl has been found in North Carolina.

Hannah Thomas was found safe late Tuesday night at a home in Charlotte, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

She was taken into protective custody and her family is working with law enforcement to get her back to Maine, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Her parents reported a suspicious vehicle in the area of their home several days before Thomas was reported missing.

The circumstances around Thomas’ disappearance remain under investigation.