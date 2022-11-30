A former Brunswick town councilor is facing child pornography charges.

Christopher Watkinson, 43, has been indicted on several charges including possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under 12 years old, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The Bowdoin College employee previously served on the Brunswick Town Council from 2017 to 2020.

In a statement to the paper, Watkinson said he is not guilty but provided no detail on the case.

He has been released on personal recognizance and is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with children under 18 except for his four children.

He also is prohibited from using or possessing pornography and must submit to random searches of electronic devices that have access to the internet.