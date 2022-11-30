Maine drug enforcement agents seized more than 2 pounds of fentanyl with a street value of about $165,000 and arrested two men after raiding a mobile home in Corinna Tuesday.

The raid was the result of an ongoing investigation, which included undercover drug buys, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Maine’s Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant on a mobile home at Corinna’s Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park. Two men were arrested: David Ireland, 61, of Corinna and Carlos Daniel Del Jesus, 22, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and the Dominican Republic. Both were charged with aggravated drug trafficking, a class A felony due to the amount of drugs seized.

Agents were led to the mobile home park during an ongoing investigation into the import and sale of the deadly opioids from out-of-state drug traffickers, who allegedly distributed the drugs throughout Penobscot County. The suspects are being held without bail at Penobscot County Jail awaiting arraignment.