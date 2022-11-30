A 26-year-old man has died after a Tuesday night shooting in Portland.

The Portland man was found about 9:45 p.m. near Sherman and Mellen streets suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Portland police Maj. Robert Martin.

Officers rendered first aid to the man until he was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he later died, Martin said Wednesday.

An autopsy was scheduled for later in the day on Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Martin stressed that there’s no danger to the public, but declined to release further details about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.