A single-car crash on Main Street in Lincoln on Wednesday night toppled surrounding telephone poles, cutting power to the area and closing a portion of the road.

The driver, a Medway woman, hit two telephone poles and a stop sign near the intersection of Main and Grindle streets in Lincoln just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. One telephone pole fell into the road while the other rested on surrounding electrical and telephone wires, cutting power to the immediate surrounding area.

The car came to a stop on a nearby home’s front porch, which was damaged in the crash, Lincoln fire Capt. Jake Hammond said.

The driver, the vehicle’s only occupant, sustained minor injuries, Lincoln police Lt. Gary Lakeman said. No one else was injured in the crash.

Crews cleared the damage while Versant Power restored electricity. The road had reopened and power had been restored by around 8 p.m., Hammond said.

Police are still working to determine what happened with the help of witnesses, Lakeman said, but don’t believe they will file any charges.