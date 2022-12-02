FRYEBURG, Maine –- The beer being fermented inside CBS13 Charlie Lopresti’s giant pumpkin will finally be ready to sample this weekend.

The beer, named “P-Funk,” will be available to taste from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Saco River Brewing tasting room on Saturday.

P-Funk is an amber ale fermented inside the award winning 2,080-pound pumpkin.

Saco River Brewing says the beer has notes of maple, and fresh pumpkin featuring Chinook Incognito hops and malt.

“We have a very limited amount of this ale, so don’t miss out,” Saco River Brewing said.

Saco River Brewing says P-Funk will not be available in cans or growlers.

It will also not be distributed, so if you want to taste this one, make your way to Fryeburg on Saturday.

Lopresti’s massive pumpkin took first place at the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta in October.

The state record for the biggest pumpkin is 2,121-pounds.