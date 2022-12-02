James and Phelps join the Portland wealth management firm

PORTLAND — Spinnaker Trust has hired two new assistant portfolio managers – Taylor V. James and David Phelps, as the firm continues to build its capacity to work closely with clients and their families to achieve their wealth planning goals.

James comes to Spinnaker Trust with a decade of experience in wealth management. She joins Spinnaker Trust from Vigilant Capital Management LLC in Portland, where she was a client relationship associate. Prior to that, Taylor was at First Republic Bank Private Wealth Management in Boston, where she worked as a client service associate. Taylor earned her B.A. from Dickinson College.

David Phelps, CPA, joins Spinnaker Trust from ReVision Energy, where he worked as a project finance analyst, structuring and performing financial modeling for tax equity investments. Before that he worked at Baker Newman Noyes, a Portland-based accounting firm, where started as a staff tax accountant, and later became a senior tax associate. Phelps earned his BA in corporate finance and accounting from Bentley University in Boston, and his MBA in finance from the University of Maine.

“The addition of Taylor and David builds our capacity to continue serving future generations of clients and their families,” said Amanda V. Rand, Esq., president, CEO, and principal of Spinnaker Trust. “With two more seasoned professionals on board, we are even better positioned to help individuals work toward their personal financial goals, and help families preserve the wealth they’ve worked to create.”

Spinnaker Trust was recently named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine for the fourth consecutive year, recognized and honored as a place of employment that benefits the state's economy, its workforce, and businesses. This employee-owned company also just exceeded $2.5 billion in funds under management. Spinnaker Trust is a Maine bank chartered as a non-depository trust company that manages over $2.5 billion for a global clientele. Founded in 2001, Spinnaker guides their clients toward their investment goals, helps them manage and grow their assets and works hard to ensure that their legacy is ready and waiting for future generations.