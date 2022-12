Multiple fire crews responded Saturday night to a fire at a marijuana grow house on Bartlett Road.

Gorham Fire Chief Kenneth Fickett said the fire destroyed the plants and the grow room inside the medical marijuana growing facility.

He said the cause of the fire was an overheated lamp.

Fickett said the lights commonly used in these growing facilities are often not wired properly and use a large amount of electricity.

He added that no one was injured.

The fire is still under investigation.