A man walking near an Interstate 95 exit on Union Street was fatally struck by a car Friday evening.

Ryan Hersey, 28, of Enfield was walking on Union Street, near exit 184, about 6:15 p.m. when he was hit by a 2016 Honda Civic driven by 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Hersey was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Moss said Monday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.