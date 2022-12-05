AUGUSTA — The Maine Lottery is still waiting for someone to claim a $1.5 million prize.

The winning ticket was from the Tri-State Megabucks drawing on November 12.

Maine Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska.

“We hope the winner has realized they won and are seeking financial advice,” Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations Deputy Director Michael Boardman said. “There is no way for us to know until the winner comes forward. We’re looking forward to meeting them and congratulating them on their big win.”

Lottery winners have up to one year to claim their prize.