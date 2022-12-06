A Bangor aircraft maintenance company that has been steadily growing over the past decade-plus has acquired a British company that overhauls and repairs multiple types of aircraft.

C&L Aviation Group’s purchase of U.K.-based ACLAS Technics continues an expansion that has seen the company based at Bangor International Airport expand its footprint and payroll in Bangor in recent years.

C&L announced the acquisition on its website Tuesday. Charles Henery, ACLAS Technics’ founder, will remain with the company as managing director.

“This is another step in the strategy to provide support for multiple aircraft types and we are very excited by the acquisition of ACLAS,” said Chris Kilgour, CEO of C&L Aviation Group. “ACLAS has a great reputation globally and is known for their quality and dependability.”

C&L repairs and converts private aircraft owned by businesses and individuals. It has offices in Australia and Europe in addition to Bangor. It moved its headquarters from Australia to Bangor more than a decade ago.

Last year, the company added a 12,000-square-foot building at the Bangor International Airport to house aircraft interiors repair work and a 5,000-square-foot addition to one of its four hangars.

C&L also purchased four acres of city-owned land at 395 Griffin Rd. in 2020, along with the former Spectacular Event Center building, and converted it into a repair shop for aircraft components. It also finished building a 27,000-square-foot warehouse on the property for parts that don’t fit in its primary storage space at Bangor International Airport.