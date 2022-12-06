This year’s Puppy Bowl will feature two puppies from Maine.

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl is a feel-good sports competition featuring adoptable puppies making up Team Fluff and Team Ruff playing for the Lombarky Trophy and fur-ever homes.

This year, two rescue puppies from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland will be competing in the big game.

The two pups competing are Betty and Higgins. They are both on Team Ruff.

The annual special highlights the incredible work of rescue and shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their forever homes.

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies, 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states

The TV event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet and streaming on Discovery+.