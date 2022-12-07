A Hartland man was killed Friday when his SUV crashed into a tree in Canaan.

The 59-year-old was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer on Route 23, also known as Hartland Road, about 4:30 p.m. when he veered off the road and hit a tree, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

He was killed in the crash.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday declined to identify the man pending family notification, but neighbors told the Sentinel the man lived alone and may not have family.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors.