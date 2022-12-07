SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Exit 42 on the Maine Turnpike southbound in Scarborough is closed due to a propane truck rollover.

The crash happened between Exit 44 and Exit 42 Wednesday morning, according to police.

The driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The tank is not leaking, but crews will need to pump the propane out of the tanker before they can remove it, officials said.

It could take up to eight hours, which would impact the evening commute

Use caution in the area and expect stopped traffic and delays.