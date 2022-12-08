The EMS service in Livermore Falls has lost its license due to a staffing shortage and cannot respond to calls.

In a packed meeting Tuesday night, Town Manager Amanda Allen told residents the Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department’s EMS license was terminated, according to the Sun Journal.

The license expired at the end of November.

The department has been without a chief since September.

Neighboring towns Jay and Livermore have been paying their own firefighters to cover Livermore Falls emergency calls, something Jay may start charging for.

Allen said once the department is adequately staffed, the town can reapply for the license.