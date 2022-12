A man has died at the Somerset County Jail in Madison.

Virgil White, 33, of Athens died about 8 a.m. Monday, according to CBS affiliate WABI.

White was being held at the jail on charges of domestic violence assault, aggravated criminal mischief, violating conditions of release and obstructing the reporting of a crime, the TV station reported.

The Maine State Police, Department of Corrections and medical examiner’s office were notified of his death.

His death remains under investigation.