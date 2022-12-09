A former Bangor resident pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Between January 2018 and December 2021, Wayne Smith, 31, and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, according to court records. His participation in the conspiracy resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that led to the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia and other items, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maine.

Smith faces up to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office.