A federal employee who worked at a U.S. Geological Survey center in Augusta allegedly downloaded child pornography to his government-owned computer.

Terrence Talbot, 56, of Waterville was arrested Thursday and has been charged in U.S. District Court in Bangor. He made his first appearance that same day before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Nivison.

Talbot was working at the U.S. Geological Survey’s New England Water Science Center in Augusta, part of the Department of the Interior, when he allegedly used his work computer to download child pornography featuring pubescent girls, according to the affidavit.

He came to the attention of investigators in July after the department’s Cyber Incident Response Center detected that a government-issued computer had been accessing and searching for child pornography. The investigation led to Talbot.

Talbot allegedly confessed last month to downloading child pornography using his work computer and saving it onto a USB drive that he turned over to investigators.

The center in Augusta did not immediately reply to a request for information about Talbot’s employment status. An attorney has not yet entered an appearance on Talbot’s behalf in federal court.

Talbot was informed of the charge against him Thursday but was not asked to enter a plea because he has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury.

He was released on $2,500 unsecured bail. Talbot would not have to post the bail unless he violated conditions of his release, which include internet monitoring of his electronic devices and having no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18.

If convicted, Talbot faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.