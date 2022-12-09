FARMINGTON — A former prosecutor who pleaded guilty for her role in an illegal, multi-million-dollar marijuana operation in western Maine has had her license to practice law suspended for nine months.

Kayla Alves is the former Franklin County assistant district attorney. She pleaded guilty in March to federal charges of tampering with documents.

In August, a judge sentenced her to two years of probation and a $2,000 fine.

The Board of Overseers of the Bar says Alves committed multiple violations of the Maine Rules of Professional Conduct. The board determined that Alves violated duties to the public and the profession.

As a result of her professional misconduct, the Supreme Court suspended Alves from practicing law in Maine for nine months.

Alves was initially one of 12 people charged in October 2020 in an alleged criminal conspiracy operation of industrial cultivation and distribution of marijuana, a $13-million operation.

Alves admitted she told Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley Scovil, who was reportedly part of the pot operation, that he was under investigation and then deleted the text conversation.

Lucas Sirois of Farmington, along with multiple local law enforcement officers and government officials, were charged with numerous crimes.

A 109-page criminal complaint and affidavit lays out the case against Sirois, the alleged leader of the so-called “Sirois organization.” It shined a light on how local law enforcement and government officials became part of the vast operation and the ways they tried to cover up their crimes.