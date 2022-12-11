A man was shot outside a Portland strip club early Sunday morning.

The shooting came after staff at Rick’s Cabaret, formerly known as PT’s Showclub, on Riverside Street near the cityline with Westbrook refused a group entry to the club, according to Portland police Maj. Robert Martin.

As the group was leaving the club’s parking lot, several shots were fired from their car toward the entrance, Martin said later on Sunday.

A 39-year-old man who was standing near the entrance with other patrons and staff was struck by a bullet. He went to Maine Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Martin.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information related to the shooting can call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.