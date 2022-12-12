A Portland woman died after her car veered off Interstate 95 on Sunday afternoon and crashed into the woods, trapping her inside the vehicle.

Maria Dubois, 59, was driving a 2020 Corolla on the northbound side of the highway near Sherman when she went off the road “at a high rate of speed,” according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The car crashed into the woods and Dubois became trapped inside. First responders pulled Dubois from the wreck and she was flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she died.

Moss said Monday that fatigue or a medical issue may have caused the crash.