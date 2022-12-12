A woman was hospitalized after police say her car crashed into the Penobscot River and caught fire.

The accident occurred along State Street near Cascade Park at about 2:30 a.m. Initial reports claimed the car was partially in the river and on fire, Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a press statement.

Cops arrived on scene and found the driver, a 21-year-old woman, was the only person in the car at the time of the accident. She was taken to the hospital, the extent of her injuries unclear.

Bangor police are continuing to investigate the incident.