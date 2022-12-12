A Maine man is missing in Massachusetts.

Michael Gray, 31, was last seen Saturday night after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department.

Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining entry back into his vehicle. Unable to get back in, he was apparently given a ride to a family member’s workplace on Main Street in Peabody, police said Monday.

Gray, whom police described as a white man with long brown hair and blue eyes, is believed to be in a black 2015 Ford Escape with a Massachusetts license plate reading 7AF586.

Details about his hometown weren’t immediately available.

Anyone with information about Gray’s whereabouts can contact the Peabody Police Department at 978-531-1212.