A Portland woman died after her car veered off Interstate 95 at a high speed Sunday afternoon and crashed into the woods, trapping her inside the vehicle, Maine Department of Public Safety officials report.

Maria Dubois, 59, of Portland, was driving a 2020 Corolla on the northbound side of the highway near the town of Sherman when police say her car went off the road, “at a high rate of speed,” according to a Monday press statement.

The car crashed into the woods and Dubois was trapped inside. First responders were able to pull Dubois from the wreck and she was flown via helicopter to Northern Light Medical Center in Bangor, where she died.

Fatigue or Dubois suffering a medical issue may have caused the crash, police said.