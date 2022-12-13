LEWISTON, Maine — A search is underway for a man suspected of killing a 25-year-old woman in Lewiston on Sunday night.

Eddie Massie, 40, of the Lewiston area is wanted in connection with the homicide death of 25-year-old Lacresha Howard of Lewiston, according to the Maine State Police.

A search is underway for Eddie Massie in connection with a death in Lewiston on Sunday night. Credit: Courtesy Maine State Police

Howard’s body was found at around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday night in the hallway of an apartment building on Pierce Street, officials said. Her death was ruled a homicide after the Maine state medical examiner’s office conducted an autopsy.

Massie is described as a Black male who stands approximately 6-foot-4, weighs around 170 pounds and walks with a limp. Massie is known by the monikers “Fast Eddie” and “TT,” according to officials.

Massie is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

An arrest warrant for Massie was issued on Tuesday, and he faces a murder charge, according to officials.

Anyone with information about Massie can contact the dedicated tip line at the Lewiston Police Department at 207-513-3001, extension 3324.