Cumberland-area schools switched to remote learning on Tuesday due student and staff illnesses.

Maine School Administrative District 51 said students at the Mabel I. Wilson School and Greely Middle School in Cumberland moved to remote learning, while Greely High School continued to hold in-person classes.

Schools around the state are dealing with multiple illnesses.

Last week, Harpswell Community School and Mount Ararat Middle School in Topsham canceled classes due to respiratory illnesses.

Two Belfast schools are currently in outbreak status, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 15 percent of staff and students were out sick at Troy Howard Middle School and Capt. Albert Stevens Elementary School last week.

The district said the illnesses include respiratory syncytial virus; influenza A; hand, foot and mouth disease; strep throat; and COVID-19.

An illness outbreak at Casco Bay High School led to an early dismissal on Dec. 2 after a third of the students and staff were out sick with flu symptoms.

Hospitals in Maine are seeing a rise in patients with respiratory illnesses. MaineHealth said it is seeing the highest flu numbers compared with anytime in the past 10 years.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Maine in the high-risk category for flu.

Doctors recommend Mainers update their COVID and flu vaccines, frequently wash their hands and wear masks to keep from getting the flu.