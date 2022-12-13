Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.”

Allie Ladd knows how to pick his spots.

His extensive knowledge of the woods and waters in the area near his home in Byron is evident almost every time he posts one of his amazing trail camera videos.

Today’s offerings are no exception. In fact, in the two clips spliced together for today’s trail camera video, viewers have the opportunity to see elusive furbearers from the Maine woods.

The footage was recorded recently on the same day, a handful of hours apart.

In the opening portion, we get a fleeting glimpse of a fisher, which takes a quick sniff of a branch on the fallen trees positioned across the outlet to a local pond before bopping its way to the bank on the far side.

If that wasn’t cool enough, Ladd’s camera at that location was triggered again later that day. It captures a gorgeous Canada lynx as it walks deliberately across the two logs.

The videos are a testament to Ladd’s understanding of the landscape, but they also speak to the more remote areas where fishers and lynx can be observed often.

Our sincere thanks to Allie Ladd for continuing to provide such beautiful wildlife images for all to enjoy.