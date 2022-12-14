A man is accused of driving onto the airfield at the Augusta State Airport and then smashing through one of the airport’s gates on Tuesday.

Corey Adams, 28, was charged with aggravated criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without a license and driving to endanger, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Adams allegedly drove a pickup truck onto the airport’s tarmac, rammed through a gate and then drove off only a couple of minutes after entering.

He was arrested a short time later.

Police said the truck was involved in several crashes before entering the airfield.