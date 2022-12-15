A man died Wednesday night after his Jeep crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Otisfield.

The 43-year-old Otisfield man was speeding on Forrest Edwards Road about 7:50 p.m. when his Jeep Grand Cherokee traveled through the intersection of Powhattan Road and into the woods, striking a large tree, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jeep Cherokee rolled over and burst into flames.

The driver, whose identity hasn’t been released, died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.