BAR HARBOR, Maine — Four days after illness caused Bar Harbor’s elementary school to be closed for a day, multiple schools on Mount Desert Island will be closed on Friday,

Several types of sickness have been circulating on MDI and elsewhere in Maine, which has made it difficult for schools to function normally, according to Mike Zboray, superintendent of MDI schools.

He said Bar Harbor’s K-8 school, Conners Emerson, would be closed again on Friday. Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor, which was closed Thursday, will stay closed on Friday. MDI High School also will be closed on Friday, though Thursday evening activities at the high school were still being held.

COVID-19 has been the problem at Conners Emerson, while cases of the flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), and regular colds have been affecting the high school and the elementary school in Southwest Harbor, Zboray said. The district’s other schools in Mount Desert, Tremont, Trenton and the outer islands of Cranberry Isles, Frenchboro and Swan’s Island will remain open on Friday.

Having the three schools closed on Friday, with students and staff absent over the weekend, should allow enough time to reopen the schools as usual on Monday, Zboray said.

Conners Emerson was also closed last Monday to give students and staff there a similar three-day recovery period, he said.

There were 20 percent or more of staff out sick at the Bar Harbor elementary school on Monday, Zboray said.

None of the MDI area schools will hold classes on Friday, Dec. 23rd, because of the Christmas break, according to Zboray.