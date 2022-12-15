After 25 years of music, movies and games in Sanford, Bull Moose is relocating to Biddeford.

The Sanford location will move into Biddeford Crossing in the storefront previously occupied by Nubble Books in early 2023, according to the company.

The Sanford store opened in 1997 in the Center for Shopping on Main Street as the sixth store in the Bull Moose chain.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Biddeford revitalization,” President Shawn Nichols said. “It’s a vibrant community in which Bull Moose can continue to foster our commitment to the arts and to the community.”

Bull Moose said Sanford is currently the smallest location in the 11-store chain, but the new store will be nearly three times larger and include an expanded vinyl section, as well as a full-sized book section.

The Sanford location will remain open through the end of the year and into early January as the move is finalized.

Bull Moose’s goal is to have the new Biddeford location opened by February.

Bull Moose is an independent media retailer founded in Brunswick in 1989, with 11 locations across Maine and New Hampshire.

Earlier this year, former company president and founder Brett Wickard sold Bull Moose to the employees under an employee-stock-ownership plan.