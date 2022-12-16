OTISFIELD — Investigators identified the man killed in a fiery crash in Otisfield Wednesday night as 43-year-old Kenneth Haviland.

Police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Forrest Edwards Rd. near the intersection of Powhattan Rd.

Haviland, an Otisfield resident, died after his Jeep Cherokee went off the road and hit a tree, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The SUV rolled onto its roof and burst into flame and Haviland died at the scene.

Deputies said speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.