GRAY — A Maine woman was arrested Saturday and faces charges after police say she was driving a stolen car and in possession of stolen mail.

On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.

According to authorities, a witness gave a 911 dispatcher a description of the car, which the police used to identify the registered owner.

After thorough investigation, the police discovered that the vehicle was stolen from a seasonal home in Bridgton recently. This information was shared among other police agencies.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., on Saturday, a deputy patrolling Gray saw the vehicle with occupants matching the description of those involved in the theft.

The deputy stopped the vehicle, identified the occupants and retrieved items in the vehicle associated with mail thefts. Subsequently, the deputy arrested and charged the occupants of the car.

Heather Smith, 38, from Gray, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft, and various traffic offense, as she did not possess an active driver’s license.

The passenger, Christopher Willey, 37, from South Paris, was charged with possession of scheduled drugs.

Willey was in possession of methamphetamine, police said.

The investigation is still pending, police said, noting additional charges may be added at a later time.